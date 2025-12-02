Netflix prepares big surprises with new stories and specials

Netflix released a big lineup of shows and movies packed with new stories and fan favorites.

The streaming platform highlighted major originals, returning series and a wide selection of library titles for viewers to enjoy.

Two major films led the lineup, Jay Kelly, directed by Noah Baumbach and starring George Clooney as an aging actor reflecting on his past.

The other big release was Wake Up Dead Man, the third Knives Out movie. Daniel Craig returned as detective Benoit Blanc and Josh Brolin played a charming priest in the mystery story.

On TV, Netflix brought back Man Vs. Baby with Rowan Atkinson returning as Trevor Bingley in new holiday comedy adventure.

Stranger Things came back with Volume 2 of Season 5 as it came with major success and now the series has been ended.

The story went back to Hawkins in 1987 as the characters faced Vecna in their last battle.

Other releases included family movies, documentaries, international shows and holiday specials, such as Emily in Paris returned with a new season.

The West Wing returned to the platform and popular films like Pulp Fiction, Mean Girls, Forrest Gump and Kung Fu Panda were available.

Additional highlights included The Abandons, Owning Manhattan Season 2, Babylon, Record of Ragnarok Season 3, Tomb Raider Season 2, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Murder in Monaco and Goodbye June.

However, Netflix also streamed live Christmas Day NFL games.

For the unversed, the platform also teased January releases including People We Meet on Vacation and the action thriller The Rip with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.