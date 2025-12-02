 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney heaps praise for ‘Housemaid' co-star Amanda Seyfried

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 02, 2025

Sydney Sweeney has recently expressed her fondness for her co-star Amanda Seyfried in the upcoming movie, The Housemaid.

The actress heaped praises for her co-star’s role as Sophie in Mamma Mia! during an appearance on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 1.

Reflecting on working with Amanda, Sydney said, “I’m obsessed with her.”

“She knows how much I am with her. I am like the biggest Mamma Mia! fan,” explained the Euphoria actress.

When asked about her collaboration with the Dear John actress, Sydney told Jimmy that she persuaded her co-star to film a “fun little TikTok video together”.

“All my dreams came true! It was amazing,” remarked the 28-year-old.

Sydney pointed out that she would “play Mamma Mia! and my girlfriends as well as I were on a trip and we were in Africa I was playing the song”.

“We were dancing on the beach, and I sent a video to Amanda, and I was like, ‘You are forever my icon.’ Like, I love her,” stated the Immaculate actress.

Earlier in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Amanda applauded Sydney for putting her name for a role in Mamma Mia! 3.

“Sydney could show up. There’s a bunch of girls that really want to be a part of it, and I’m all for it,” added the actress.

