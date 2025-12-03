 
Geo News

Google's AI Overviews merger with AI Mode could do wonders: Find out here

AI Mode and AI Overviews merger would let users ask follow-up questions about their search results

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 03, 2025

Googles AI Overviews merger with AI Mode could do wonders
Google's AI Overviews merger with AI Mode could do wonders

In the wake of rising competition from other leading AI giants, Google has started testing a new feature that merges its AI Overviews with AI Mode in Search.

Google's new feature merging AI Overviews with AI Mode  

This integration of AI Mode into AI Overviews would let users access AI-generated snapshots of key information above their search results and then ask follow-up questions in a conversational interface.

AI Mode was rolled out to U.S. and global users in May and August, respectively, enabling ChatGPT-like interactions with Google’s Gemini AI; however, until now, users had to choose between traditional search queries or engage in a deeper conversation by switching to the AI Mode tab, based on their inquiry type.

By combining both of its search engine-oriented AI offerings, Google aims to streamline this process by allowing users to “seamlessly go deeper” into AI Mode directly from the Search results page.

Outlining Google's goal of making information seeking more intuitive and accessible, Robby Stein, Google’s VP of Product for Search, stated, “You shouldn’t have to think about where or how to ask your question.”

Announced earlier this week during the testing phase, this new tool is currently available only on mobile devices.

The merger of AI Mode and AI Overviews comes on the heels of OpenAI’s focus shifting to enhancing its chatbot experience, while delaying other product launches.

As Gemini has attracted over 650 million monthly users, after the recent upgrades, particularly to the Nano Banana image model, merging AI Mode with AI Overviews could further expand Gemini’s user base.

More From Viral

Charlie Kirk death mystery: Candace Owens' claims send internet into frenzy—Find out why
Charlie Kirk death mystery: Candace Owens' claims send internet into frenzy—Find out why
Watch: Russia's Sergey Boytcov plays football on platform flying at 1,800m altitude video
Watch: Russia's Sergey Boytcov plays football on platform flying at 1,800m altitude
How to watch Geminid meteor shower, and tips for skywatching in Dec 2025
How to watch Geminid meteor shower, and tips for skywatching in Dec 2025
Hungover Raccoon released to wild after passing out in Virginia liquor store
Hungover Raccoon released to wild after passing out in Virginia liquor store
Daily orange juice influences thousands of genes linked to heart health, study finds
Daily orange juice influences thousands of genes linked to heart health, study finds
Amazon's top Cyber Monday gaming deals: PS5 Digital Edition, high-end GPUs, more
Amazon's top Cyber Monday gaming deals: PS5 Digital Edition, high-end GPUs, more
Rare Win: Antarctica's ozone hole heals early, turning point for planet?
Rare Win: Antarctica's ozone hole heals early, turning point for planet?
Prada acquires Versace for $1.38 billion: What's next?
Prada acquires Versace for $1.38 billion: What's next?
December full Moon 2025: Date, time, best way to watch
December full Moon 2025: Date, time, best way to watch