Nottingham forest legend John Robertson dies at 72, cause of death not disclosed

Nottingham Forest and Scotland legend John Robertson, described by the iconic Briah Clough as “the Picasso of our game,” has died at the age of 72.

The winger was an essential part of the Forest team that achieved the unthinkable under Clough, rising from the second division to win back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980.

Robertson’s contributions in those finals cemented his legacy, giving the assist for Trevor Francis’s winner in 1979 before scoring the decisive goal himself against Hamburg in 1980.

The legend scored a winning goal for Scotland against England at Wembley in 1981.

Robertson was born in Scotland. At first, he struggled with professionalism at Forest before a stern talk from Clough’s assistant, Peter Taylor, transformed his career.

He became the creative heartbeat of a legendary side, marking over 500 appearances and winning several trophies.

After his retirement, he enjoyed a successful coaching career, highly notable as assistant to former teammate Martin O’Neill at Celtic.

The football industry has started pouring tributes with messages from Forest, Derby County, and the Scottish national team, mourning the loss of the football legend.