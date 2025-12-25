How to watch 2025 Disney park magical Christmas Day parade?

December 25, 2025
The beloved Disney Parks magical Christmas Day parade returns this morning, bringing holiday excitement and Disney magic to Christmas Day television.
The annual tradition will feature spectacular floats, celebrity hosts, and musical performances.
Alfonso Ribeiro and Ginnifer Goodwin will be hosting this year’s parade with Maia Kealoha serving as the parade correspondent.
The performance lineup includes Gwen Stefani, Lady A, Bebe Rexha, Nicole Scherzinger, Coco Jones, Iam Tongi (American Idol winner), and Mariah the Scientist.
To tune in, viewers have several options including:
The broadcast will also add fan stories and sneak peeks at upcoming Disney projects, maintaining its status as a festive Christmas morning staple for families nationwide.