 
Geo News

How to watch 2025 Disney park magical Christmas Day parade?

Christmas day parade will air at 10:00 a.m. ET

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 25, 2025

How to watch 2025 Disney park magical Christmas Day parade?
How to watch 2025 Disney park magical Christmas Day parade?

The beloved Disney Parks magical Christmas Day parade returns this morning, bringing holiday excitement and Disney magic to Christmas Day television.

The annual tradition will feature spectacular floats, celebrity hosts, and musical performances.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Ginnifer Goodwin will be hosting this year’s parade with Maia Kealoha serving as the parade correspondent.

The performance lineup includes Gwen Stefani, Lady A, Bebe Rexha, Nicole Scherzinger, Coco Jones, Iam Tongi (American Idol winner), and Mariah the Scientist.

To tune in, viewers have several options including:

  • Live on TV: Parade will air on ABC at 10:00 a.m.
  • Live Stream: It can be streamed live at 10 a.m. ET via services such as Hulu+ live TV, YouTube TV, fubo TV, Sling TV, or DIRECTTV Stream, or on ABC.com with a cable login.
  • On Demand: For those who wish to watch later, there will be replay for streaming starting at 11:00 a.m. ET on Disney+ and Hulu. The special will remain available on these platforms through January 4, 2026.

The broadcast will also add fan stories and sneak peeks at upcoming Disney projects, maintaining its status as a festive Christmas morning staple for families nationwide. 

More From Viral

Who won historic $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot?
Who won historic $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot?
Emerging crisis of ‘AI Psychosis': How chatbots are amplifying delusional thinking
Emerging crisis of ‘AI Psychosis': How chatbots are amplifying delusional thinking
Top 5 Christmas songs to make your Instagram Reels go viral video
Top 5 Christmas songs to make your Instagram Reels go viral
Google AI Pro, Google One plan prices cut in half as year-end discount
Google AI Pro, Google One plan prices cut in half as year-end discount
Zelensky wishes for Putin to DIE in Christmas address after offering compromise
Zelensky wishes for Putin to DIE in Christmas address after offering compromise
Google's Gemini coming to Waymo robotaxis as in-car AI assistant: Find out details here
Google's Gemini coming to Waymo robotaxis as in-car AI assistant: Find out details here