How to watch 2025 Disney park magical Christmas Day parade?

The beloved Disney Parks magical Christmas Day parade returns this morning, bringing holiday excitement and Disney magic to Christmas Day television.

The annual tradition will feature spectacular floats, celebrity hosts, and musical performances.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Ginnifer Goodwin will be hosting this year’s parade with Maia Kealoha serving as the parade correspondent.

The performance lineup includes Gwen Stefani, Lady A, Bebe Rexha, Nicole Scherzinger, Coco Jones, Iam Tongi (American Idol winner), and Mariah the Scientist.

To tune in, viewers have several options including:

Live on TV: Parade will air on ABC at 10:00 a.m.

at 10:00 a.m. Live Stream: It can be streamed live at 10 a.m. ET via services such as Hulu+ live TV, YouTube TV, fubo TV, Sling TV, or DIRECTTV Stream, or on ABC.com with a cable login.

On Demand: For those who wish to watch later, there will be replay for streaming starting at 11:00 a.m. ET on Disney+ and Hulu. The special will remain available on these platforms through January 4, 2026.

The broadcast will also add fan stories and sneak peeks at upcoming Disney projects, maintaining its status as a festive Christmas morning staple for families nationwide.