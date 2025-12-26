Helicopter crashed at 4,700 meters on Mount Kilimanjaro, killing all on board

A helicopter on a medical evacuation mission has crashed on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, killing all five people on board.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, December 24, on one of the mountain’s most popular climbing routes at an altitude exceeding 4,000 meters.

As reported by Tanzanian authorities, the victims included two foreign nationals, a local doctor, a Tanzanian mountain guide, and the pilot.

Police identified the foreign passengers as Czech tourists who were being evacuated due to health issues.

The pilot of the helicopter was a Zimbabwe national.

The helicopter, an Airbus H125 operated by the local company Kilimanjaro Aviation, crashed between the Barafu Camp and the Kibo summit.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) confirmed the fatalities and stated that a formal investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

The mount is considered as the highest peak of Africa drawing tens of thousands of climbers each year.

While the ascent is non-technical, altitude sickness is a common risk, usually requiring emergency evacuations.

This helicopter crash marks the first aircraft accident on the mountain since 2008.