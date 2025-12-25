 
Watch Christmas classics on Netflix with THESE secret movie codes

When using Netflix app or a smart TV, paste the secret movie code directly into search bar to watch

December 25, 2025

Christmas is finally here and viewers must be on the lookout for the best Christmas movies to enjoy this holiday season. 

Netflix is surely packed with festive content, and finding favourites is a challenge, but fret not because there are secret Netflix codes that can help you navigate directly to the holiday films you want.

To use these codes, there are two methods. The first is through a web browser where you just have to simply add the desired code to the end of this URL: `https://www.netflix.com/browse/m/genre/XXXXX`, replacing the Xs with the code. 

If you’re using the Netflix app or a smart TV, paste the code directly into the search bar. It should be noted that while most codes work, some may not fetch content on the app.

The list below comprises some Netflix Christmas movie codes you should try:

  • Christmas Comedy Films: 1474015
  • Romantic Christmas Films: 1394527
  • Christmas Family Movies: 81622297
  • Feel-Good Christmas Films: 1418977
  • Festive Family Fun: 81351538

Netflix is packed with a number of specific movie and TV show categories that lift up your Christmas joy, but not all appear on your home screen simultaneously. This is an indication that it can be tricky to locate the exact Christmas genres you’re after. 

However, by using a list of Netflix Christmas category codes, you can easily access the festive lineup you desire.

These codes are bound to change over time, meaning it is a must to check back for the latest updates. 

