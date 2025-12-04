Authorities extend ban on rickshaws to multiple Karachi roads

Four-seater rickshaws are pictured at a busy road in Karachi. — PPI/File

The authorities in Karachi on Thursday extended a ban on the operation of two-seater and four-seater rickshaws, adding six more major roads of the city to the list to address the worsening traffic situation in the metropolis.

The decision was announced by Karachi Commissioner, Syed Hasan Naqvi, on the recommendation of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) traffic, Peer Muhammad Shah, and has been implemented under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The latest order stated that an earlier notification, issued on October 17, 2025, had banned auto-rickshaws on 20 major roads. With this extension, effective as of today, restrictions now apply to six more roads, including Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Now, the ban has been extended to 26 major roads to improve the traffic conditions in Karachi.

These roads include Sharea Faisal, II Chundrigar Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Shershah Suri Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Abdullah Haroon Road to Do Talwar, Shahrah-e-Firdousi, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Mauripur Road, Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Hub River Road, Quaidabad to Landhi 89, University Road, Korangi Road (FTC to Qayyumabad), Korangi Road (Qayyumabad to Korangi Crossing), Orangi Road, Super Highway to Malir Halt, Surjani to Sohrab Goth.

The move comes against the backdrop of worsening traffic flow due to congestion in the city.

The alarming traffic situation, coupled with public outrage, has led to the Sindh government imposing a daytime ban on the movement of heavy vehicles in Karachi, coupled with stringent measures such as a 30 kilometres per hour speed limit for heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) operating in the city.

The latest rickshaw ban comes in light of a traffic police report, which pointed out that rickshaws operating without official permits and following self-designated routes had become a significant cause of traffic congestion. These vehicles were said to obstruct traffic and pose safety risks, particularly on key arteries of the city.