Aurat March activists barred from holding presser at KPC; activist detained

KARACHI: Aurat March organisers faced heavy police resistance outside the Karachi Press Club on Thursday, where officers barred their scheduled press conference and detained a female human rights activist.

The women had arrived at the KPC to address the alleged enforced disappearance of women, including Mahjabeen Baloch and 15-year-old Nasreen Baloch.

Upon their arrival, a heated exchange took place between veteran rights activist Sheema Kermani and female police personnel, after the law enforcers attempted to stop the group from gathering.

Speaking to journalists, Kermani condemned the police action, saying that she had come to raise her voice for "the immediate recovery of missing women" but was obstructed.

"Why are we being stopped? Police are misbehaving with us,” Kermani asked. She claimed that authorities had instructed them to cancel the event before they even arrived at the venue.

Aurat March leader Muneeza Ahmed condemned the police action, asking: "What environment are you creating in your own city?"

She said 15-year-old Nasreena had been detained in Hub, while her family had been prevented from attending and speaking at the event. "Today’s press conference is also for Mahjabeen, who was taken from Quetta," she said, claiming that first men were disappeared and now women were being targeted.

Ahmed further claimed that another member of their group, Sarah, had been taken into custody from outside the KPC during the police operation.

Meanwhile, Qazi Khizar, a representative from Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), criticised the authorities, saying security forces appeared "fearful of these brave young women." He said that the surroundings of the press club, "from all sides," reflected the authorities’ anxiety.

Khizr said fundamental rights were being violated by "picking up girls and citizens," warning that the state "cannot function like this" and stressing that adherence to the Constitution and the law was the only solution.

Aurat March leader Alfiya Sohail demanded that both Mahjabeen and Nasreen be recovered without delay and produced before the public.