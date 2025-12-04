 
Geo News

Punjab schools' winter vacations announced

Winter holidays will begin on December 22, states notification

By
Ummay Farwa
|

December 04, 2025

Children walk to school amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on December 1, 2022. — AFP
Children walk to school amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on December 1, 2022. — AFP

The Punjab government has announced winter vacations for all educational institutions across the province, stated a notification issued on Thursday.

The notification, issued by the provincial Education Department, stated that winter holidays will begin on December 22, 2025, and continue until January 10, 2026.

All schools are set to reopen on January 10, 2026, marking the restart of the academic term, the notification added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat had announced date of matriculation and intermediate examinations, saying will now be held after Eid ul Fitr across the province.

Originally, matric exams were scheduled to take place on March 3, while the schedule for intermediate examinations was still under consideration.

However, in a social media post, the minister announced that both matric and intermediate exams will now be conducted following the Eid holidays.

In October this year, the Punjab School Education Department revised the school timings in response to the worsening smog in the province, with daily sessions set to kick off from 8:45am.

As per the revised schedule, schools to conduct classes from 8:45am to 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Friday, schools will close at 12:30pm.

More From Pakistan

Verdict in Faiz Hamid's case expected this month: PM's adviser
Verdict in Faiz Hamid's case expected this month: PM's adviser
Authorities extend ban on rickshaws to multiple Karachi roads
Authorities extend ban on rickshaws to multiple Karachi roads
Aurat March activists barred from holding presser at KPC; activist detained
Aurat March activists barred from holding presser at KPC; activist detained
Court rejects Imaan Mazari's acquittal plea in controversial tweet case
Court rejects Imaan Mazari's acquittal plea in controversial tweet case
Govt initiates process for Shahzad Akbar, Adil Raja's extradition from UK video
Govt initiates process for Shahzad Akbar, Adil Raja's extradition from UK
Pakistan ready to open seaports, markets for Kyrgyzstan: PM Shehbaz video
Pakistan ready to open seaports, markets for Kyrgyzstan: PM Shehbaz
Man arrested in US is Afghan national, not Pakistani: Foreign Office
Man arrested in US is Afghan national, not Pakistani: Foreign Office
Bangladesh to launch direct flights to Karachi: high commissioner
Bangladesh to launch direct flights to Karachi: high commissioner
Pakistan partially opens Afghan border crossings for UN cargoes
Pakistan partially opens Afghan border crossings for UN cargoes