CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir — a brief profile

Field Marshal Asim Munir has been appointed as Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), making him the head of all armed forces.

The top army official will also simultaneously serve as the chief of army staff. The post was created last month under the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Field Marshal Munir, Pakistan’s new CDF, was commissioned in the 23rd Frontier Force Regiment in 1986. He passed out with the 17th Officers Training Course at Mangla and was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour.

He has held several key military positions, including directing staff at Command and Staff College, Quetta; brigade major of a deployed infantry brigade in Kel; general staff officer, grade-2 at the CGS secretariat; and chief of staff of Mangla Corps. He also served as Quartermaster General at the General Headquarters.

Field Marshal Munir has commanded the 23rd Frontier Force Regiment and an infantry brigade, and has served as force commander in the Northern Areas, Gilgit.

He has held top intelligence positions, including Director General of Military Intelligence (MI) and head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). After heading ISI, he was posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala and then as Quartermaster General — his last assignment before becoming army chief.

He graduated from Fuji School, Japan; Command and Staff College, Quetta; Malaysian Armed Forces College, Kuala Lumpur; and National Defence University, Islamabad. He also holds an MPhil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from the National Defence University.

Field Marshal Munir is the first army chief to be awarded the Sword of Honour. He is a keen sportsman, avid reader, traveller, and a Hafiz-e-Quran.