Rumoured iPhone fold to revolutionise foldables with THESE unique features

The long-rumoured “iPhone Fold” is finally coming closer to reality, as it has entered its final engineering and pre-production phase after years of speculation.

iPhone Fold's unique display technology

One of the most enticing aspects of the iPhone Fold is its rumoured display technology. Insiders hint that Apple has found a way to eliminate the visible crease seen in current foldable phones.

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature premium materials and advanced cooling technology, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Expected launch timeline of iPhone Fold

According to the Economic Daily News, the design of the upcoming foldable iPhone has been finalised, with supply chain insiders confirming that Apple has moved past experimentation and is fine-tuning the final details.

This claim indicates a potential launch of the iPhone Fold by late 2026.

The company has been developing its first-ever foldable iPhone for over five years, and trials have already begun, with suppliers stockpiling components in anticipation of orders.

Analysts projected that Apple could ship between 7 and 9 million units in the first year, capturing 30-40% of the global foldable market and surpassing competitors like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola.

Prominent suppliers, including Samsung for screens and TSMC for chips, are involved, alongside partners like Shin Zu Shing for hinges.

If trial production went smoothly, mass production of the first foldable iPhone could start before 2025's end, leading to a late 2026 launch.

As the release date gets closer with each passing day, foldable enthusiasts can look forward to a flood of leaks as production paces up.