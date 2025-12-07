GPT-5.1 makes ChatGPT no more human than GPT-5 despite tone enhancements

ChatGPT's freshest multimodal version, GPT-5.1, the successor to GPT-5, is here, and it has reportedly proven as disappointing as its predecessor.

This dismay comes amid OpenAI's promises of enhanced customisation and tone adjustments, meaning no notable changes to the user experience.

OpenAI claims that GPT-5.1 is faster and more intelligent, but real-world testing, according to PCMag, revealed no substantial improvements in response quality or speed.

While GPT-5.1 is touted as “warmer and more empathetic,” it feels minimal compared to earlier versions, such as GPT-4o, which had a less friendly demeanour.

The updated GPT version brings new personalities, replacing the previous options with Friendly, Efficient, Candid, Professional, and Quirky, and while users can still customise ChatGPT's behaviour, the outcome of instructions seems to be only slightly improved.

Testing indicated some subtle tonal differences. For instance, when discussing anxiety, GPT-5.1 offered a warmer response than GPT-5, but it should be noted that this increased empathy was not consistent in all topics, such as gaming discussions, where the responses remained similar to GPT-5.

In broader terms, while GPT-5.1 has brought minor enhancements, it does not deliver an upgraded human-like interaction than GPT-5.