Taylor Swift girl squad reunites at Travis Kelce game: Selena Gomez and?

Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce meets disappointing defeat in latest game

Taylor Swift attended her fiancé Travis Kelce’s latest NFL game with key members of her girl squad by her side.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs alongside her bffs Selena Gomez and Lena Dunham.

Another familiar face, Leonardo DiCaprio, was also seated in the star-studded suite, although not next to Swift and her pals.

The 14-time-Grammy winner once again kept a low-key appearance at the game, successfully avoiding the paparazzi, and was only seen in the stadium’s broadcast.

Both the Only Murders In the Building star, 33, and Dunham, 39, marked their first appearance at the tight end’s game on Sunday, December 7, after Swift’s close pals Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, the HAIM sisters, and Blake Lively have all previously attended Chiefs games.

While Disney alum’s bridesmaid role is still up in the air for Swift’s wedding with Kelce, the Eras Tour performer could also have approached the Girls star.

Notably, the Love Story hitmaker was a bridesmaid at Dunham’s wedding to Luis Felber.