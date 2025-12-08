Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable in recent outing

Kim Kardashian goes incognito at American Dream mall for family celebrations

Kim Kardashian makes low-key appearance to celebrate her son Saint’s 10th birthday.

Although, Saint officially turned 10 last Friday, the SKIMS founder set aside Sunday to celebrate with her child.

The 45-year-old spent a day of adventure at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Dressed in a classic trench coast, oversized sunglasses, and a headband, she looked unrecognizable as she tried to keep a low profile during family time.

She was spotted watching Saint take on the Nickledeon Slime Streak roller coaster, a 70-feet ride that speeds up to 37 mph.

She later took to Instagram Story to share clips from the Sea Life Aquarium where the kids admired seahorses and spotted ‘Nemo and Dory’.

The family later ended the evening at the DreamWorks Water Park’s wave pool.

On Instagram, The Kardashians star posted a heartfelt tribute to her son on his special day.

She captioned the post as, “Happy 10th birthday Saint. My heart is so full looking back at these pictures from your 1st birthday party knowing how kind of a boy you have grown up to be. I can't wait to look back in another 10 years. I love you beyond.”