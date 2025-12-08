Meghan Markle misses last chance as father's doctor makes big announcement

Meghan Markle lost a golden chance of reconciliation as her ailing father's doctor issued a major update from the hospital.

Over the past few days, the Duchess of Sussex and her estranged family have been making headlines due to Thomas Markle's critical medical condition.

It was confirmed to Daily Mail by Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Jr, that their father's left leg was amputated below the knee after a blood clot disturbed the blood circulation.

After the serious surgery, he was kept in the intensive care unit in the Cebu, Philippines hospital.

Now, Thomas' surgeon, Dr Neil Sanico, shared good news, confirming that he has shifted from the ICU to a normal hospital room.

He said, "The surgery was a success, and the wound is healing well. Mr Markle is making good progress. He has a long road to recovery ahead of him, but moving out of the ICU and into a regular room is a positive step."

The medical expert revealed that there was no other option other than amputation.

Speaking of his recovery, Dr Neil added, "He has a long road ahead of him, but I am pleased with the way he came through surgery and the positive attitude he has shown since. He is a strong and brave man."

During Thomas' health scare, it was first reported that Meghan "reached out" to his father after he made an emotional plea to make amends with his estranged daughter and meet his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

However, as of now, the claims of Meghan contacting are denied by Thomas and his family, putting the Duchess of Sussex in a negative light.