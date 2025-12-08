Pippa Middleton becomes royal who must not be named in viral F1 snub

Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton found herself in an awkward viral TV moment over the weekend when a Sky Sports F1 reporter failed to recognise her ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The clip, which has since taken TikTok by storm, shows pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz roaming behind the scenes, asking fans about the championship battle between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen.

While he correctly identified James Matthews as connected to Williams and named Rebecca Donaldson as Carlos Sainz’s partner, he completely skipped over Pippa, leaving her nameless as she turned away and walked off.

Social media quickly had a field day. One TikTok user exclaimed, “Not acknowledging Pippa is frying me.

Her sister is the next Queen of England,” while another said, “I knew I knew that woman from somewhere.”

Others defended Kravitz, noting, “He’s paid to talk about F1, not recognise royal siblings,” and one cheekily added, “There are things to care about and then there is this…”

Some fans even suggested Pippa might have enjoyed the anonymity.

After all, the Princess of Wales’s sister is famously private, and for a fleeting moment, she got to be just another F1 spectator in the pit lane.