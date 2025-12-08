Prince William, Princess Kate earn praise for kind move amid festive season

Prince William and Princess Kate are not only involving their family in the special celebrations but also making plans for those who help the royals throughout the year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales host a party for their staff "like family" during Christmas, a royal commentator revealed.

Richard Palmer said, "They normally throw a party for their staff at a nice restaurant in London."

As per the Mirror, the future King William and Queen Catherine are seemingly following in the footsteps of the late Queen by practising kind gestures.

The royal expert shared, "And Queen Elizabeth used to take her closest staff to the Goring Hotel for lunch – people like her personal dresser and those providing domestic support."

The royal family lauded the efforts made by the members of their team who have sincerely performed their tasks.

"Usually there’s some sort of staff Christmas bash, where they all line up and get presents from the monarch," Richard said.

Most recently, Princess Kate hosted a heartfelt Christmas Service at Westminster Abbey in a bid to honour unsung heroes of society, bringing positive change.