Prince Louis looks just like Kate and a secret Middleton twin

Prince Louis is proving he’s a spitting image of his mother.

The seven-year-old royal joined his siblings and parents on Friday for Princess Kate’s annual Together at Christmas carol concert, and fans couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance to the Princess of Wales herself.

An unearthed childhood photo of Kate from Saint Andrew’s Prep School in Pangbourne, taken around the same age as Louis, shows the young Princess sporting the same big, toothy grin that her son has clearly inherited.

The images shared on Instagram by @katemiddletonprincessofwalesuk left royal fans buzzing.

“Literally copy/paste,” one commented, while another insisted, “they are twins.”

Others noted that Louis has inherited more than just looks: “That’s why he melts us like his mom does… he truly is special and has such a kindness about him,” one fan remarked.

Fans also noticed that little Louis carry's the family genes from another side of the Middleton clan.

“He looks like Grandpa!” one fan exclaimed, nodding to Kate’s father, Michael Middleton.

Another added, “Louis is a proper little Middleton. Same face, same charm.”

A third chimed in, “He’s definitely a Middleton through and through.”