Ariana Grande thanks late ex Mac Miller 7 years after death

Ariana Grande remembers late ex Mac Miller 7 years after death

Ariana Grande is looking back with love and gratitude as she reflects on her relationship with the late Mac Miller, seven years after his passing.

During a recent master class at Chapman University, the singer opened up about the major role he played in shaping her musical identity.

Grande shared that Miller encouraged her to trust her artistic instincts, especially when it came to leaning into more R&B-influenced pop.

She explained that he helped push her toward “the brave thing” in her music, a shift she remains deeply grateful for today.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, she said that one of the reasons she wanted him on her 2013 breakout hit The Way was because he was instrumental in helping her discover her sound.

“Not only because he was perfect for the song, but I also felt like I had him to thank for finding my sound,” she said.

Their chemistry extended beyond the studio.

The pair later teamed up on his 2016 single My Favorite Part and a remix of her track Into You before confirming their romantic relationship that same year.

They dated for nearly two years before going their separate ways in May 2018.

Just a few months later, the heartbreaking news came that Miller had died from an accidental overdose at age 26.

Grande honoured him in a raw and emotional tribute on Instagram, writing, “I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19 and I always will… You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away… I hope you’re OK now. Rest.”

Though years have passed, Grande’s recent comments show how deeply his influence and memory remain a part of her life and career, not just in the music they made together, but in the courage he inspired her to embrace.