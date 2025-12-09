Death toll rises to 33 in powerful Japan earthquake

Following the powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck off the northern coast of Japan late Monday night, December 8, Japanese authorities are conducting damage assessments.

Authorities report that almost 33 people got injured and triggered a tsunami advisory.

The quake, centered in the Pacific Ocean about 80km off Aomori prefecture, shook the northern region of Honshu island just after 11:15 p.m. local time.

As per U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured at 7.6 magnitude and said the epicenter occurred 44 kilometers (27 miles) below the surface, AP reports.

A tsunami of up to 70 centimeters was recorded at Kuji port in Iwate prefecture, with waves damaging coastal oyster rafts.

Addressing the damage, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters that an emergency task force had been formed, stating, “We are putting people’s lives first and doing everything we can.”

She requested residents to stay vigilant for aftershocks, one of which registered magnitude 6.7 on Tuesday morning, December 9.

While tsunami warnings were downgraded to advisories, coastal evacuation orders were issued for several prefectures.

A high-speed rail line suspended operations and officials confirmed no tsunami threat to Hawaii or Guam.

The powerful earthquake prompted caution in Fukushima Prefecture, site of the 2011 nuclear disaster.