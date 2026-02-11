Princess admits links with Epstein in new bombshell statement

A member of the royal family has issued a statement on Jeffrey Epstein 'terrible crimes', admitting she meet him at the screening.

Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland, has finally broken her silence as she publicly addressed her past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for the first time.

The royal claimed to encounter the late convicted financier only briefly in social settings more than 20 years ago and had no further contact.

Before marrying Prince Carl Philip in 2015, Sofia Hellqvist worked as amodel and television personality.

The member of the Swedish royal family issued the statement on February 10 when she arrived at the Ctrl + Rights Youth Summit at the Intiman Theatre to mark Safe Internet Day.

She directly responded to media questions on the issue, saying: “I met him in a couple of social settings. Now that I have read about the horrific crimes he subjected young women to, I am so grateful that I have had nothing to do with him since the few occasions in my 20s,” Princess Sofia said, according to Sweden’s TV4.

She met Epstein at a social gathering and a film screening, saying: “Thank goodness it was just that.”

Princess Sofia’s comments come shortly after the US Department of Justice released a further tranche of documents linked to Epstein, prompting renewed scrutiny of his historical associations with prominent figures.

British royal family member Prince Andrew and his ex-wife and Sarah Ferguson were also named in documents connected to Epstein.

Epstein faced federal sex trafficking charges in 2019 and died in prison while awaiting trial.

The Swedish Royal Court previously clarified: “The recent media reporting regarding Princess Sofia has given rise to speculation about the Princess and her alleged relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“No one can be expected to remember every person they have encountered throughout their life; however, Princess Sofia recalls meeting Epstein on a few occasions about 20 years ago."

“We wish to clarify that these meetings took place in social settings, such as at a restaurant and a movie premiere.”

The court added: “Reports that the Princess received help from Epstein with acting lessons or with a visa to the United States are incorrect. The Princess has never been dependent on him in any way, nor has she had any contact with him for the past 20 years.”

Princess Sofia has carried out full-time royal duties since marrying Prince Carl Philip in June 2015. The couple share four children, the youngest of whom recently turned one.