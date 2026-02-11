Audi unveils bold new sidepod design at 2026 Bahrain F1 test

Audi debuts a major update to its R26 car in Formula 1’s 2026 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The German automotive manufacturer reveals a dramatic new sidepod design.

Despite an earlier shakedown in Barcelona, the team brought the updated vehicle to the track.

On Wednesday, February 11, driver Gabriel Bortoleto drove the car. In the updated design, more vertical and smaller inlets have been installed, replacing horizontal slatted inlets.

The new design resembles Mercedes’ “zeropods” that were introduced in 2022. However, Audi has retained the full sidepod bodywork.

The upgraded version also has a refined upper surface of the sidepods to improve the downwash effect, an aerodynamic adjustment aimed at enhancing overall airflow and performance.

Besides sidepods, Audi has also upgraded the front wing. In the latest design, the new flap profiles and two prominent housings.

The team has not clarified whether the housings are built for adjustment mechanisms or measurement devices.

The early commitment to the R26’s original design by Audi has meant that the racing team has been able to speedily develop the car at its facility, with anticipated updates possibly being ready by the time the racing season starts in Australia.

The improvements are seen as part of the overall plan to enhance aerodynamic performance with the introduction of the new generation of ‘ground effects’ F1 cars.

In Bahrain’s test, the company shared its first glimpse of innovating deisgn. Fans now have all eyes set on competitors like Red Bull and Mercedes, who continue to refine their own approaches to the new technical era.