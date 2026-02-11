Reddit beats AI as users’ go-to for trusted searches

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) is becoming more popular than any social media platform ever.

The company reported its Q4 outstanding performance, positioning itself as a trusted platform in the age of AI-driven content.

The social media platform gained a revenue of $726 million, up 70% year-on-year, with net income jumping to $252 million.

Reddit's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial highlights

Additionally, it has also seen 19% increase in active users, amassing 121.4 million people.

The key factor attributed to its growth is its focus on authenticity.

In a time where internet content is dominated by AI-generated information, Reddit has managed to create a platform where people feel that content is authentic and trustworthy.

This was reiterated during the earnings conference call by Reddit CEO Steven Huffman, where he underscored the point that ‘Reddit’s honest conversations are trusted by consumers and AI systems, such as OpenAI, which often cites Reddit content.

The major growth driver is Reddit’s expansion into search and AI Q&A. The social media platform merged its core search with “Reddit Answers,” which is an AI-powered question-and-answer service, creating a seamless experience for users.

Now, more than 80 million people use Reddit search on a weekly basis, rising from 60 million in 2025.

From Reddit Answers only, the company saw volume jump from 1 million to 15 million in the same period.

To further improve credibility, Reddit is also testing verified profiles and dynamic search features to improve user retention.