FAA lifts El Paso flight ban after Defense Department disables cartel drones

February 11, 2026

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a dramatic reversal by lifting its recently announced its 10-day grounding of all flights at El Paso International Airport.

The ban was imposed a few hours ago when officials reported that a Mexican cartel drone invaded U.S. airspace.

Following this news, the FAA had abruptly halted all commercial, cargo, and private aviation at the West Texas airport early Wednesday, February 11, citing “special security reasons” in a notice that sent shockwaves through the aviation industry.

The restriction, which also covered airspace near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, was set to remain in effect until February 20.

As reported by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the Department of Defense had “neutralised” cartel drones that breached American airspace near the border, about 12 miles from Juarez, Mexico.

The news of neutralisation of the drone is also confirmed by the Trump administration, adding that there was no ongoing threat to commercial aviation.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Duffy wrote: “The FAA and DOW acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion. The threat has been neutralized, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region. The restrictions have been lifted, and normal flights are resuming.”

