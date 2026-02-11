Nancy Guthrie 'abduction' case update: Man released after questioning

Nancy Guthrie is still missing as law enforcers are making all their efforts to trace the 84-yea-old lady.

An man who was taken into custody by officialsin connection with the disappearance of US TV journalist Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother has been released after being questioned.

Guthrie was dropped off at her home outside Tucson, Arizona, the night of January 31 and was reported missing since February 1.

In the video, released by authorities on Tuesday, an masked armed man can be seen tampering with the doorbell camera at the Arizona home of US TV journalist Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother shortly before she was abducted nine days earlier in a presumed kidnapping for ransom.

Retrieval of the images came hours before another major break in the search for the mmissing lady.

The abduction of Nancy has brought national attention to the kidnapping of older Americans. However, FBI statistics show such cases are rare, especially for adults over 50.

In 2025, there were more than 49,000 cases of abductions and kidnappings in the United States, according to the FBI. Victims 50 and older accounted for only 10% of those cases.

The man, who identified himself as Carlos Palazuelos, told Telemundo that his house in Rio Rico, south of Tucson, was searched as part of the investigation.

On social media yesterday, Savannah Guthrie said she and her family believe her mother is still alive. “We believe she is still out there. Bring her home," she said.