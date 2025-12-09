NASA's Perseverance rover discovers massive rainfall on Mars

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover on Mars has discovered signs of tropical rain on the red planet.

The rover discovered bizarre “bleached” rocks, indicating that the planet was warm and wet for millions of years, according to the photos analysis, conducted by scientists at Purdue University in Indiana.

Many argue that it is one of the biggest pieces of evidence of once life-supporting conditions on Mars.

A professor of planetary science at Purdue University, Briony Horgan, said, “Rocks are evidence of the ancient warmer and wetter climate.”

Experts state that it provides an opportunity to study how Mars ended up in its current barren state when it once received rain similar to tropical regions on Earth, such as the Amazon rainforest.

The analysis of the fragments on rocks revealed that they were made of Kaolinite, a mineral usually formed under tropical conditions, thus confirming the heavy rainfall that the red planet once received.

Professor Horgan said, “This is really incredible. It indicates a potentially habitable environment when life could have once thrived.”

The new study, published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment, stated that there is no evidence the rocks originated or were transported from elsewhere.