From GTA 6 to 007: Top 10 video games everyone's waiting for in 2026

007 First Light brings a young James Bond to consoles and PC this May

January 02, 2026

The year 2026 is anticipated to be a landmark for video gamers. Many franchises are expected to return with bold new ideas and fan-favourite heroes reaching consoles.

From cinematic blockbusters to indie titles, developers aim to push both technology and story telling new heights.

Here’s the complete list of most anticipated games that will be released in 2026:

  • Cairn
  • Reanimal
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • Pokémon Pokopia
  • 007 First Light
  • Saros
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Marvel’s Wolverine
  • Witchbrook
  • Halo: Campaign Evolved

The most talked-about releases are Grand Theft Auto VI. Set in the fictional Floridan-inspired themes, the game follows criminal partners Lucia and Jason promising players a sharp satire of modern America. Expectations are sky-high ahead of its planned November release.

Another most-awaited is 007 First Light, developed by IO Interactive. As the name suggests, the story revolves around James Bond. However, the exciting part is this chapter is about the young Bond before he earns his 00 status. After GoldenEye 007, it is considered as the most significant Bond game.

The horror niche lovers will also get their new year surprise. In 2026, Resident Evil Requiem introduces two contrasting protagonists i.e., timid newcomer Grace and series veteran Leon S. Kennedy, as they face fresh terrors in Raccoon City.

For exact release dates and new updates, players need to stay informed through official sites of developers. 

