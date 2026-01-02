Venus Williams back with a bang at Australian Open months after wedding

Venus Williams back with bang at Australian Open months after wedding

Tennis legend and seven time Grand-Slam champion Venus Williams, 45, is making a return with a bang after getting a wild card entry into the Australian Open 2026 that left the sporting world buzzing.

American tennis trailblazer Venus Williams will compete in the main draw at the Australian Open 2026 after securing the eighth and final women’s wild card.

The announcement came after the Australian Open shared the update that Williams, 45, has been awarded an Australian Open 2026 wild card.

It will mark Williams’ first appearance in five years, since she last played in 2021, and her first time competing outside the United States.

Williams is expected to receive her wild card at the Hobart International as she prepares for the Australian Open 2026, where she will join players such as Barbora Krejcikova and Emma Raducanu.

Who did Venus Williams get married to?

Venus Williams married Andrea Preti three months after the couple tied the knot in Italy on September 18, 2025.

The five days of dazzling celebrations came to a close on December 19, 2025, with the couple's courthouse wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.

For background, Williams made a stunning comeback to the sport in July 2025.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion was awarded a wild-card entry into the tournament, scheduled to run from January 8 through February 1, 2026.