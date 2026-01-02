Tommy Lee Jones' viral joke about daughter Victoria resurfaces after her death

Tommy Lee Jones’s viral joke from 20 years ago about his daughter Victoria Jones has resurfaced after the latter's death at the age of 34.

This joke is going viral again after reports emerged that Victoria has died. Her body was found at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel on New Year’s Day and police said no foul play was suspected.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

The Academy Award winner said he “fired” Victoria from a movie role in 2006 after she declined to get out of bed for an early morning call. His daughter was 14 at that time.

Victoria appeared in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada at 14 and stunned the world with her acting prowess. Her father was impressed and commended her language skills in an interview with The New Yorker in 2006.

Though Victoria showed much discipline, Jones revealed that the tough routine once tested his daughter’s nerve, adding: “She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her.”

He clarified that the firing didn’t last as the film crew went over and woke her up without telling him.

Victoria did not pursue an acting beyond her teenage years.