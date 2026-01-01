Around 40 dead, 115 injured in New Year’s Eve bar fire at Swiss ski resort

Around 40 people have died and at least 115 have been seriously injured after the tragic fire incident through a crowded bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, authorities said on Thursday, January 1.

The tragic incident happened at Le Constellation bar, a popular nightlife venue in the Valais resort. The police marked it as one the deadliest tragedies in the Switzerland in recent decades.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said the country was “in shock” following the disaster, that many of the victims were young people.

Earlier, authorities stated that the exact number of casualties was not confirmed. However, Police commander Frédéric Gisler confirmed the around 40 people were killed and 115 injured with many of them critically injured.

The wounded were transported to hospitals across the country including medical facilities in Sion Lausanne, Bern, Geneva, and Zurich.

Neighbouring countries including France, Germany, and Italy have offered to take burn victims requiring specialized treatment.

The victims are said to have multiple nationalities confirming that foreigners were also present at the ski resort.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Prosecutor Béatrice Pilloudsaid several hypotheses are being examined, though initial findings suggest that incident was accidental rather than any deliberate.