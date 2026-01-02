Creators on X to receive higher payouts in monetisation, Elon Musk suggests

2026 just kicked off, and the tech billionaire Elon Musk has started generating buzz on a global scale, with the latest reason being his openness to increasing creator remuneration (payouts) on the condition of strict measures against manipulation and misuse of the platform.

That said, X creators' payouts are likely heading towards becoming a serious issue for digital artists, as the platform re-evaluates how it promotes original content.

Although no specific policy changes have been announced as of now, his remarks suggest a huge impending shift in X's approach to monetisation.

Musk's interest in higher payouts follows internal discussions advocating for X to surpass other platforms in terms of creator compensation.

The most astounding related development on the sidelines is that he tentatively supported the idea, highlighting the importance of fairness and system integrity alongside increased incentives.

Since Musk's takeover, X has reportedly tested various monetisation strategies, including revenue sharing from advertisements and premium memberships.

Regardless, creators' confidence has fluctuated. A revised payout system could enhance X's appeal to writers, researchers, and long-form content creators who prioritise fair and consistent income.

Key to Musk's proposed payouts is the implementation of stringent measures against fraudulent activity. He has consistently stated that any reward system must be immune to bots and fake interactions.

Industry experts anticipate that X will expand its use of automated detection tools to identify abnormal engagement patterns, ensuring that payouts benefit genuine creators rather than fabricated networks exploiting monetisation rules.

If X boosts creative incomes by a substantial amount, it could enhance competition across the social media landscape, challenging platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, which have faced criticism for their inconsistent revenue models.