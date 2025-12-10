Are tourist teens affected by Australia’s social media ban?

The social media ban for under 16 has officially started in Australia. Banned social media apps include Instagram, Facebook, Threads, X (formerly known as Twitter), Snapchat, Kick, Twitch, TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube.

Beyond the residents of Australia, the question arises whether the social media ban is applicable to teen tourists.

In the law, it is clearly stated that anyone who is below 16 years of age who is “ordinary a resident in Australia” is banned from having an account on the listed social media platforms.

To detect the geographical presence of a person in Australia, tech companies will use specific signals extending beyond the current physical location to detect an individual’s usual country of residence.

This means if a teenage tourist is in Australia for a short period, they will not be blocked from their accounts.

But people under 16 who are now studying in Australia might undergo age checks.

As reported by BBC, it is possible that their accounts might be deactivated if platforms identify their presence in Australia for a significant period of time.