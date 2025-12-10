Kimmel fires back at Trump's Kennedy Center jab with 'talent contest' quip: Here's what we know

Late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel responded to criticism from President Donald Trump after he attacked the comedian at the 48th annual Kennedy Center Awards last Sunday in Washington, D.C.

On the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which aired on December 8, Kimmel fired back at Trump, addressing Trump’s repeated jibes with his iconic humor.

Donald Trump has become the first president to host the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at the multi-storied D.C. arts venue, where he digs at Kimmel in an Oval Office tirade, calling him a “terrible” host and suggesting that if he could not outshine the host in talent while hosting the prestigious awards, he “should not be president.”

Kimmel didn’t miss the opportunity and fired back at Trump during the monologue, quipping, “Agreed. I don’t think I’ve ever agreed with anything more. Does he even know I’ve never hosted the Kennedy Center Honors? Maybe he’s confusing me with Queen Latifah?”

Kimmel continued to mock the situation, teasing, “As far as this ‘who has more talent’ thing goes, it seems he is challenging me to a contest, which, if so, I’m open to.

Let’s do it. Let’s have a talent competition.”

He also made light of Trump’s apparent fixation, quipping, “I’m starting to think he might have a crush on me.”

During his monologue, Kimmel shared footage of Trump’s attacks—both in the Oval Office and on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

In the same episode, Kimmel also confirmed a one-year extension in contract with the network ABC, which will keep him as the host of the show through May 2027.

The announcement follows a wave of criticism from Trump on Truth Social, in which he has called for Kimmel’s ouster and accused him of what he calls biased coverage.