New AI tool cuts doctors' paperwork hours, Study shows

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools can give doctors more time with patients by cutting the amount of time physicians spend on taking notes, according to new data from a Swedish medical scribe company.

The analysis includes over 375,000 medical notes by nearly 1,300 clinicians using the company’s AI medical scribe, which is available in 11 European markets, including Spain, the United Kingdom, and France.

The firm, Tandem Health, said using AI to automate time-taking paperwork could help reduce burnout and other health workforce challenges.

The firm also surveyed 177 health workers to analyze how they utilize the AI tool, a device recognized as medical-grade in the European Union.

On average, the AI scribe cut the amount of time that clinicians spent on medical-related paperwork from 6.69 minutes to 4.71 minutes—a 29 percent reduction, the study found.

These clinicians, including GPs, surgeons, psychologists, and nurses, noted increased presence with patients and reduced stress from paperwork.

This means it could have positive ripple effects on clinicians’ well-being. Administrative duties are a leading cause of burnout among general practitioners, as noted in a recent international survey published in November 2025.

The study also noted that, in the UK, about 28 percent of GPs who reported burnout said it was primarily because their paperwork hours took more time than they would like, and in Switzerland, that share rose to 65%.

The data can guide policymakers and health care executives to understand and apply the technology to address the systemic challenges related to workforce shortages, working conditions, and productivity in the existing health care systems globally.