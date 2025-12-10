Noble peace prize winner Maria Corina Machado skips award ceremony over arrest fears

Nobel peace prize laureate Maria Corina Machado will not attend the prestigious award ceremony being held on Wednesday, December 10 in Oslo.

Despite widespread anticipation and a major security build-up in the Norwegian capital, the Venezuelan opposition leader, who has lived in hiding for months, will not appear in person to accept the prize.

The news was confirmed by Nobel Institute director Kristian Berg Harpviken on Tuesday December 9 that Machado is not in Oslo.

On her behalf, her daughter will receive the award.

The announcement came after the sudden cancellation of a press conference Machado was scheduled to hold on Tuesday. These events deepen the mystery around her movements and security status.

Machado was awarded the peace prize due to her continuous struggle to achieve a democratic transition in Venezuela.

As described by Venezuela’s Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, had declared that Machado will be a “fugitive” from justice if she left the country to attend the ceremony, citing criminal charges against her.

The ceremony will be a high-profile diplomatic event with several Latin American heads of state including Argentina’s Javier Milei, expected to attend in a show of solidarity.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello dismissed the Nobel as an “auction” and announced that the government would hold its own rally on the day of the Oslo ceremony stating, “We have the best of all prizes, which is the people.”

Machado publicly appeared last time 11 months ago.