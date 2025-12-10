Plane crashes into moving car on Florida highway: Watch

A small twin engine plane experiencing an engine failure crashed into the back of a moving car on Interstate 95 highway.

Shocking dashcam footage from a vehicle shows the Beechcraft 5 descending rapidly toward the southbound lanes during rush hour.

The plane damaged the rear of a 2023 Toyota Camry, bouncing, and skidding to a halt, sending a shower of sparks across the pavement.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. The driver of the car was a 57-year-old who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 27-year-old pilot from Orlando and his 27-year-old from Temple Terrace emerged completely unscathed and remained at the scene with authorities.

To further analyze the incident, Florida Highway Patrol is conducting a traffic crash investigation.

As per preliminary reports, the pilot declared an engine problem moments before the forced landing.

Following the incident, a section of Florida's highway was shut down temporarily.