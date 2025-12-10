 
VP JD Vance calls for permanent ban on ‘6–7' meme numbers

Geo News Digital Desk
December 10, 2025

United States Vice President JD Vance has asked for a “permanent ban” on number 6 and 7, a reference to a viral 6-7 meme that has taken the internet by storm.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vance explained the reason behind his demand.

He wrote, “Yesterday at church the Bible readings started on pages 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating ‘six-seven’ like 10 times.”

Vance continued, “And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the First Amendment and ban these numbers forever.”

He also wondered about the origins of the viral meme, stating, “Where did this even come from? I don’t understand it. When we were kids all of our viral trends at least had an origin story.”

Many netizens agreed with the vice president’s proposal, as one wrote, “Someone on podcast said ‘6,7 years’ and it activated my 12-year-old like he was a sleeper agent. I agree. BAN IT.”

Another wrote, “As a teacher, I agree. It’s worth the sacrifice of our liberty.”

This comes after the term was recently named Word of the Year by Dictionary(dot)com.

It originated in rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7),” pointing to a 6-foot, 7-inch basketball player, LaMelo Ball.

The term became an internet sensation after gaining buzz through viral videos and memes that highlight NBA player LaMelo Ball.

“6-7” has since evolved from being just the height of a basketball player to being stripped of all meaning.

The phrase has become a popular call-and-response chant among Generation Alpha, who shout “six!” to prompt an answering cry of “seven!."

