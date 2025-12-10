Michael Duarte’s death: New details revealed as homicide investigation continues

A California-based food influencer, Michael Duarte, globally known as @FoodWithBearHands, died during a police standoff in Texas on November 8, 2025.

Now the officials have revealed his cause of death, providing a clearer picture of what actually happened on that fateful day.

Over time, Duarte had amassed over 2 million followers across IG, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

The food influencer was known for posting food content under the Instagram handle @foodwithbearhands…where he shared recipes and videos of himself grilling and barbecuing the food.

The new details that emerge come from officials and eyewitnesses, which helps to piece together the timeline of the horrible incident, as his loved ones describe it.

Duarte’s cause of death is ruled as a homicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, as reported by Us Weekly.

However, no further details were provided by the officials, as the investigation is still under progress.

Durate’s closed ones declared he died in a “horrible incident” in Texas last month, just three days after he celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with his wife, Jessica.

On November 12, a spokesperson for the Medina County Sheriff’s Office had told a digital publication, TMZ, that the social media star was shot by police in Castroville after officers responded to a 911 call.

The Sheriff’s office briefed the outlet that police received a call about a “male subject with a knife acting erratically,” who was spotted as Duarte.

He was reportedly attending the Texas Open Fire Meat Up, a barbecue festival, on that fateful day.

Michael Duarte is survived by his wife and daughter, to whom he was married for nine years.