Trump launches $1 million ‘Golden Visa': Here's how it works, who can apply

U.S. President Donald Trump officially introduced his “Trump Gold Card” program on Wednesday, December 10.

This creates an expedited pathway to U.S. lawful permanent residency for foreign nationals who can pay a $15,000 processing fee and a $1 million “contribution” or "Gift” to the U.S. treasury.

Following the announcement, an official website has also been created “TrumpCard.gov.” Initially, the policy was announced in February and created by an executive order signed by Trump on September 19, 2025.

How “Gold Card” works

Unlike a new visa category, the Gold Card will serve as an expedited application route within the existing U.S. Immigration framework.

The $1 million financial gift from an individual applicant, or a $2 million gift from a sponsoring corporation will be evidence that the applicant is a substantial benefit for the United States.

With this evidence, the applicants will be eligible to apply for EB-1 visa (for individuals of extraordinary ability) or an EB-2 visa with a national interest waiver.

The application procedure has several steps and major costs including significant new fees for family members. Key costs and steps include:

Applicant type DHS Processing Fee Financial Gift Key Processing Step Individual $15,000 per person $1 million Submit application and fee at TrumpCard.gov Vetting and background check by USCIS Submit $1 million Consular interview and immigrant visa processing Corporation (per employee) $15,000 per person $2 million Same as above with the corporation acting as the sponsor and paying the gift Dependent family member $15,000 per person $1 million (per person) Spouses and unmarried children under 21 are subject to the same fees to obtain derivative green cards

Trump platinum card

Beyond the gold visa card, the program also previews a more exclusive “Trump Platinum Card,” which is “coming soon” as per the official site.

The card has a processing fee of $15,000 and a $5 million contribution. With this a foreign national will be able to spend up to 270 days per year in the United States without being subject to U.S. taxes on their non U.S. income.

The site clarifies that current U.S. citizens and resident aliens are not eligible for this card.