 
Geo News

World's largest dinosaur track site discovered in Bolivia, capturing ‘ancient superhighway'

Over 18,000 dinosaur tracks found in single Bolivia site

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 10, 2025

World’s largest dinosaur track site discovered in Bolivia, capturing ‘ancient superhighway’
World’s largest dinosaur track site discovered in Bolivia, capturing ‘ancient superhighway’

Scientists discovered over 18,000 tracks, citing the world's largest single site of dinosaur footprints in a vast plateau in the Bolivian Andes.

The tracks are reportedly preserved for 70 million years.

The discovery was initially published in a peer-reviewed journal PLOS One. The discovery emerged after conducting six years of fieldwork led by paleontologists from California’s Loma Linda University.

16,600 footprints were documented meticulously by the team, in the Carreras Pampa area of Toro Toro National Park.

The footprints were of theropods (a bipedal carnivore group that includes Tyrannosaurus rex) as well as an additional 1,378 “swim tracks” left by dinosaurs paddling through an ancient lake.

World’s largest dinosaur track site discovered in Bolivia, capturing ‘ancient superhighway’

Co-author Roberto Biaggi stated, “There’s no place in the world where you have such a big abundance of theropod footprints.”

“We have all these world records at this particular site,” he added.

The footprints include a range of impressions including tiny 10cm prints left by chicken-sized dinosaurs to massive 30cm stomps from creatures roughly 33 ft tall.

Unique geological settings enable the preservation of these footprints. The area was once the muddy shoreline of a large freshwater lake, rich in fine carbonate sediment that solidified like natural cement after being rapidly covered by fresh layers of mud and sediment.

Such natural conditions allow exceptional preservation enabling a vivid snapshot of daily dinosaur behaviour rarely provided by bones alone.

Researchers identified 11 distinct track types, including sharp turns, claw drags, and tail trails, indicating the site was a heavily trafficked route.

Despite finding extensive footprints, no dinosaur bones were found at Toro Toro. This suggests that the area was a transit route instead of a habitat. 

More From Viral

Call of Duty ends back-to-back Modern Warfare, Black Ops releases
Call of Duty ends back-to-back Modern Warfare, Black Ops releases
Ex-NFL star Quentin Jammer's stunning confession goes viral: Find out every detail here
Ex-NFL star Quentin Jammer's stunning confession goes viral: Find out every detail here
Comedian Andy Dick revived after apparent overdose on Hollywood street
Comedian Andy Dick revived after apparent overdose on Hollywood street
Iran, Egypt protest 'pride branding' of their World Cup match in Seattle
Iran, Egypt protest 'pride branding' of their World Cup match in Seattle
FIFA boss under fire after awarding Trump inaugural ‘Peace Prize'
FIFA boss under fire after awarding Trump inaugural ‘Peace Prize'
Noble peace prize winner Maria Corina Machado skips award ceremony over arrest fears
Noble peace prize winner Maria Corina Machado skips award ceremony over arrest fears