How Reddit is selecting users for its new verification badge?

Reddit is quietly rolling out limited tests of verified profiles. The application is adding a formal identity layer to its famously pseudonymous platform for the first time.

The move indicates a broader industry shift towards rebuilding online trust as AI-generated content and bot chats escalate.

With the introduction of a new feature, a grey checkmark next to the usernames of accounts of following curated groups will be added:

Public figures

Journalists

Brands

As described in Reddit's blog post, the aim of verification is to “help Redditors understand who they’re engaging with in moments when verification matters,” such as during expert AMAs (Ask me anything), breaking news reports, or official brand announcements.

How it works

The initial alpha test is invite-only, and users can’t request verification. Eligibility requires an account in good standing, active contribution on the platform, and status as a “trusted partner.”

For now, Reddit plans to verify identities manually during the test but plans to use a third-party process in future.

As reported by a company spokesperson, the long-term goal is to introduce a feature of self-identity for “anyone who wishes” to do so.

With the verification of accounts, Reddit doesn’t grant the company, moderators, or other users additional access to private data.