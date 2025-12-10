Did JD Vance's ‘public brawl' even happen? Viral post sparked buzz—here's fact check

A viral yet undated and unverified snap shows US Vice President JD Vance, in a plain white T-shirt, leaning forward in a restaurant booth with a stern look, as if in a heated exchange with his wife, Usha Vance.

A photo allegedly showing US Vice President JD Vance in a heated argument with his wife, Usha, has sparked rumors and gone viral on social media platforms, drawing attention to the couple's personal life.

However, on Monday, December 9, the 41-year-old VP responded to the image with a sarcastic approach, saying the picture, which many online users suspected was AI-generated, didn’t reflect any marital drama.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a loud fight with my wife,” Vance quipped in that sarcastic post, thus brushing off the rumor of scolding with his wife in public.

Fact-check moment

The viral image first gained buzz online over the weekend after influencer Thomas Clay Jr., who introduces himself as someone who “busts Republicans [sic] dumb daily,” posted it on Facebook, which went viral, amassing thousands of likes and comments.

The moment the picture spread across platforms, internet sleuths debated whether it was real, and AI detection tools indicated it was likely fabricated.

While speaking to the Daily Beast, Clay insisted he hadn’t generated the image himself, taking a jab at Vance, saying, “It is impossible to discern when the boy who cried wolf is lying and telling the truth.”

For context, this isn’t the first time JD Vance has been embroiled in online speculative theories about his marriage to Usha, whom he married in 2014.

The couple has been the focus of online rumors, sparked by a few recent incidents.

In October, the vice president faced backlash for publicly expressing hope that his Hindu wife would one day convert to his Catholic faith.

JD Vance said, “Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

The couple again faced rumors about their marriage after the VP was seen sharing a close, physical greeting with Erika Kirk, the widow of later Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk.