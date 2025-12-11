Elon Musk's Starlink internet coming to Tesla EVs, new roof tech patent suggests

Elon Musk's Satellite internet access on Tesla vehicles is in the works, as a recent patent application hints at the automaker's plans to integrate satellite technology in its electric vehicles (EVs).

The patent, filed in the U.S. in May 2024 and published on December 4, 2025, comprises an outer roof panel made from radio frequency (RF) transparent materials, allowing for the integration of overhead electrical modules and components, including antennas.

This development also backs the speculation that Tesla might as well add Starlink antennas directly to its cars for more simplified satellite internet access.

Tesla EV with built-in Starlink satellite internet

The possibility of Starlink's satellite internet feels more promising given that existing Tesla models already feature cellular antennas for the "Premium Connectivity" service.

As of now, some Starlink subscribers, particularly RV drivers, manually install dishes on their vehicles for connectivity.

It must be mentioned that the patent does not explicitly mention Starlink or SpaceX. It refers to a "satellite communication component", which is capable of connecting to navigation satellites.

The patent includes diagrams showing how the roof would enable communication with satellite-based Global Navigation Satellite Systems while also receiving cellular signals.

The new Tesla patent outlines an “antenna module” providing unobstructed communication with external devices. This paints the picture of a future where Tesla vehicles would offer integrated Starlink satellite internet.