 
Geo News

Elon Musk's Starlink internet coming to Tesla EVs, new roof tech patent suggests

Existing Tesla models already feature cellular antennas for 'Premium Connectivity' service

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 11, 2025

Elon Musks Starlink internet coming to Tesla EVs, new roof tech patent suggests
Elon Musk's Starlink internet coming to Tesla EVs, new roof tech patent suggests

Elon Musk's Satellite internet access on Tesla vehicles is in the works, as a recent patent application hints at the automaker's plans to integrate satellite technology in its electric vehicles (EVs).

The patent, filed in the U.S. in May 2024 and published on December 4, 2025, comprises an outer roof panel made from radio frequency (RF) transparent materials, allowing for the integration of overhead electrical modules and components, including antennas.

This development also backs the speculation that Tesla might as well add Starlink antennas directly to its cars for more simplified satellite internet access.

Tesla EV with built-in Starlink satellite internet

The possibility of Starlink's satellite internet feels more promising given that existing Tesla models already feature cellular antennas for the "Premium Connectivity" service.

As of now, some Starlink subscribers, particularly RV drivers, manually install dishes on their vehicles for connectivity.

It must be mentioned that the patent does not explicitly mention Starlink or SpaceX. It refers to a "satellite communication component", which is capable of connecting to navigation satellites.

The patent includes diagrams showing how the roof would enable communication with satellite-based Global Navigation Satellite Systems while also receiving cellular signals.

The new Tesla patent outlines an “antenna module” providing unobstructed communication with external devices. This paints the picture of a future where Tesla vehicles would offer integrated Starlink satellite internet.

More From Viral

How Reddit is selecting users for its new verification badge?
How Reddit is selecting users for its new verification badge?
How did Nobel laureate Machado escape Venezuela, evading 10 military checkpoints?
How did Nobel laureate Machado escape Venezuela, evading 10 military checkpoints?
Michael Duarte's death: New details revealed as homicide investigation continues
Michael Duarte's death: New details revealed as homicide investigation continues
Did JD Vance's ‘public brawl' even happen? Viral post sparked buzz—here's fact check
Did JD Vance's ‘public brawl' even happen? Viral post sparked buzz—here's fact check
World's largest dinosaur track site discovered in Bolivia, capturing ‘ancient superhighway'
World's largest dinosaur track site discovered in Bolivia, capturing ‘ancient superhighway'
Scientists rank world's most monogamous species, humans come 7th
Scientists rank world's most monogamous species, humans come 7th