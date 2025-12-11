Trump demands CNN sale: Network run by people 'either corrupt or incompetent'

US President Donald Trump has said that it is “imperative” that CNN be sold as part of any deal Warner Bros. Discovery enters into—weighing in on the buzz surrounding the $82.7 billion deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, ahead of government review.

Trump’s comments signal that he might go against Netflix’s giant deal with Warner Bros. and in favor of Paramount Skydance’s rival bid.

Under the deal, the streaming giant Netflix would acquire WB’s studios and HBO Max—but not any of WBD’s TV networks, which include CNN. On the other hand, Paramount Skydance had initiated a hostile takeover bid for WBD in its entirety, including CNN and WBD’s other cable networks.

Amid all this, President Donald Trump on Wednesday, December 10, while speaking at a White House meeting, told reporters that as part of “any deal” for WBD. It “should be guaranteed and certain that CNN is part of it or sold separately.”

He clarified that his main concern was that CNN’s current management could be rewarded by being allowed to continue operating “with money” from a deal.

Trump slammed the broadcaster's leadership as a “dishonest group of people.”

He said, “I don’t think the people that are running that company right now and running CNN, which is a very dishonest group of people, I don’t think that should be allowed to continue.”

Trump further suggested, saying, “I think CNN should be sold along with everything else.”