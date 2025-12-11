 
Geo News

Trump demands CNN sale: Network run by people 'either corrupt or incompetent'

Under the deal, the streaming giant Netflix would acquire WB’s studios and HBO Max—but not any of WBD’s TV networks, which include CNN

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 11, 2025

Trump demands CNN sale: Network run by people 'either corrupt or incompetent'

US President Donald Trump has said that it is “imperative” that CNN be sold as part of any deal Warner Bros. Discovery enters into—weighing in on the buzz surrounding the $82.7 billion deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, ahead of government review.

Trump’s comments signal that he might go against Netflix’s giant deal with Warner Bros. and in favor of Paramount Skydance’s rival bid.

Under the deal, the streaming giant Netflix would acquire WB’s studios and HBO Max—but not any of WBD’s TV networks, which include CNN. On the other hand, Paramount Skydance had initiated a hostile takeover bid for WBD in its entirety, including CNN and WBD’s other cable networks.

Amid all this, President Donald Trump on Wednesday, December 10, while speaking at a White House meeting, told reporters that as part of “any deal” for WBD. It “should be guaranteed and certain that CNN is part of it or sold separately.”

He clarified that his main concern was that CNN’s current management could be rewarded by being allowed to continue operating “with money” from a deal.

Trump slammed the broadcaster's leadership as a “dishonest group of people.”

He said, “I don’t think the people that are running that company right now and running CNN, which is a very dishonest group of people, I don’t think that should be allowed to continue.”

Trump further suggested, saying, “I think CNN should be sold along with everything else.”

More From Viral

THIS new Instagram feature lets you adjust Reels as per your taste
THIS new Instagram feature lets you adjust Reels as per your taste
Erika Kirk reveals why she forgave Charlie Kirk's killer- here's what you need to know video
Erika Kirk reveals why she forgave Charlie Kirk's killer- here's what you need to know
Washington flood crisis: 26 rivers at risk, 100,000 under evacuation orders
Washington flood crisis: 26 rivers at risk, 100,000 under evacuation orders
What is Physical AI: Fourth industrial revolution's engine of autonomy
What is Physical AI: Fourth industrial revolution's engine of autonomy
Apple's top free iPhone apps of 2025 unveiled: See the surprising runner-up to ChatGPT
Apple's top free iPhone apps of 2025 unveiled: See the surprising runner-up to ChatGPT
Why McDonald's removed its AI commercial and what was wrong with it?
Why McDonald's removed its AI commercial and what was wrong with it?