Apple's top free iPhone apps of 2025 unveiled: See the surprising runner-up to ChatGPT

Apple has announced its 2025 App Store Winners, highlighting the best-performing apps and games across its platforms, wherein OpenAI’s ChatGPT has emerged as the top free iPhone app of 2025.

While ChatGPT has stood as the most downloaded free app for iPhone users, a strong runner-up is Threads, Meta’s new social platform that the company claims competes with Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) and Bluesky.

The list of top free iPhone apps of 2025 indicates a strong interest in Threads, which is primarily driven by user recommendations through Instagram.

Other popular contenders among the best free iPhone apps include TikTok at number four and WhatsApp Messenger at five. The positioning of Meta-owned platforms highlights the growing popularity of social media and communication platforms.

Maintaining social platforms' lead on the list of the top free iPhone apps this year, Instagram made it to sixth. Google also made a notable impact with several of its platforms in the top ten, including Google Maps, YouTube, and the main Google app.

The list of top free iPad apps of 2025 is dominated by streaming services, with YouTube taking the top position, followed by Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Although it was recently launched on iPad, Instagram did not make the cut in the top ten free iPadOS apps.

Here’s a look at the top free iPhone apps of 2025

ChatGPT

Threads

Google

TikTok - Videos, Shop & LIVE

WhatsApp Messenger

Instagram

YouTube

Google Maps

Gmail - Email by Google

Google Gemini

These year-end lists of the best apps offer a glimpse into user preferences and trends, revealing not only what apps are popular but also the ones that are downloaded frequently but used rarely.