Washington flood crisis: 26 rivers at risk, 100,000 under evacuation orders

Emergency crews in Washington State are conducting water rescues and executing mass evacuations as a relentless atmospheric river threatens to push several major rivers to historic, catastrophic levels.

A state of emergency has been declared by Governor Bob Ferguson who also ordered the activation of the National Guard.

The governor also warned that around 100,000 residents may need to flee rising waters.

Adding to the already intense situation is the second pulse of rainfall that is saturating the already waterlogged Pacific Northwest, with the National Weather Service forecasting “catastrophic flooding impacts” for rivers such as Skagit and Snohomish.

The Skagit River, north of Seattle, is forecasted to crest more than six feet above its 1990 record. Officials warn that such level is not experienced by any resident previously.

“It’s a critical, critical situation and truly historic,” Governor Ferguson stated.

Evacuation orders are active for cities along the Skagit River, including Mount Vernon, where officials anticipate 9,000 people could be in harm’s way.

Authorities are urging residents to pay attention to the warnings as river levels are projected to peak overnight into Friday, December 12, bringing unprecedented and life-threatening conditions to communities across western Washington.