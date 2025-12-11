THIS new Instagram feature lets you adjust Reels as per your taste

THIS new Instagram feature lets you watch Reels as per your taste

Instagram's most used feature could, at the same time, be annoying. We're talking about Reels that offer an endless loop of the most trending short video clips pushed to your profile as per your preferences and the content you mostly interact with. But your Instagram's Reels woes could be addressed courtesy of a new feature called "Your Algorithm."

Instagram's new feature allows users in the U.S. to customise their Reels feed according to their preferences. This setting was announced earlier this year, and it enables users to view and control the content they see on the Reels tab.

Where and how to adjust Instagram's Reels algorithm as per your own taste?

To access the feature, users need to tap a new icon at the top right of the Reels feed, resembling two lines with a heart. This icon reveals the topics that Instagram's AI believes users are interested in.

From there, users can add topics they enjoy or remove those that are not relevant, allowing their Reels feed to be adjusted accordingly. Users also have the option to share their customised algorithm on their Story.

Instagram aims to provide more meaningful ways for users to control their experience on the platform. "As your interests evolve over time, we want to give you more meaningful ways to control what you see on Instagram," the company stated.

Is Instagram's 'Your Algorithm' feature available to everyone?

"Your Algorithm" is available in English for U.S. users only, unfortunately, but the company has plans to release it to wider audiences soon. To access this new feature, users are encouraged to update their app timely.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently mentioned that two more languages will be supported soon.

The update comes amid reports that Instagram is using AI to boost reels' ranking in search engine results.