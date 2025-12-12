Johnny Depp reacts to heartfelt response on first trip to Japan in years

Jonny Depp made a long-awaited return to Tokyo, Japan, for the first time in eight years.

On his return, the three-day event drew approximately 97,000 attendees, the highest attendance numbers in Tokyo Comic-Con history, with tickets selling out within 10 minutes of being released.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star was at Comic-Con to promote HYDE, a dark graphic novel series that reimagines Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1886 novella, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

Produced with director Ridley Scott, HYDE uses Depp’s likeness for the titular character.

A source revealed to People magazine, reflecting on the touching response Depp received at the event.

“Johnny is feeling overwhelmingly touched by the fan receptions he's received,” they said. “He sees and recognises all those who have stood by and supported him through these last several years.”

The insider adds, “It was his first trip back to Japan in eight years, and while much has changed since then, their love for Johnny remains steadfast.”

During his panel, the convention organisers gave Depp a custom piece of artwork.

It showed his character, Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, in the style of the Japanese Anime TV series One Piece, drawn by the anime's creator, Eiichiro Oda.

Following his appearance in Japan, more public outings await. Next year, he will star in the movie Day Drinker, which reunites him with Penelope Cruz, with whom he previously worked in multiple films, including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011).