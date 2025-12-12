Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa, Yumna Zaidi, Samar Jafri, shine at Lux Style Awards 2025

(From left) Komal Meer, Samar Jafri, Talha Anjum, Hania Amir, Iqra Aziz, Erica Robin, Hemayal, and HSY pose on the Red Carpet at the Lux Style Awards in Karachi on December 12, 2025. — LUX Awards

The Lux Style Awards 2025 lit up the historic Mohatta Palace on Thursday, celebrating the finest achievements in film, television, fashion and digital content in Karachi.

The star-studded ceremony saw Samar Jafri and Yumna Zaidi crowned as the year’s top film actors, while Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir added another major win to their names in the drama category by winning Best Actor Drama (Male) and Best Actor Drama (Female) awards, respectively.

A collage of Yumna Zaidi receiving Best Actor (Female) Film award and singer Anural Khalid winning award for Song of the Year at the Lux Style Awards in Karachi on December 12, 2025. — LUX Awards

The glamorous event featured a lineup of celebrities, including Fahad Mustafa, Hiba Bukhari, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Maya Ali, Imran Ashraf, Sanam Saeed, Komal Meer, Farhan Saeed, and Talha Anjum, among others.

Top honours in film, TV

- Film of the Year: Kattar Karachi

- Film Actor of the Year (Male): Samar Jafri for Na Baligh Afrad

- Film Actor of the Year (Female): Yumna Zaidi for Nayab

- Film Director of the Year: Umair Nasir Ali for Nayab

- Play of the Year: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

- Best Actor Drama (Male): Fahad Mustafa for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

- Best Actor Drama (Female): Haniya Amir for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Fahad Mustafa receives Best Actor Drama (Male) for his role in Kabhi Main Kabhi from actor Mawra Hocane at the Lux Style Awards in Karachi on December 12, 2025. — LUX Awards

- Emerging Talent of the Year in Drama: Khushhal Khan for Duniya Pur

- TV Director of the Year: Saife Hasan for Zard Patton Ka Bunn

- TV Play Writer of the Year: Mustafa Afridi for Zard Patton Ka Bunn

- Best Ensemble Play: Zard Patton Ka Bunn

- TV Play of the Year: Khaie

- Best Original Sound Track: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

- Best TV Long Serial: Baby Baji ki Bahuain

Hania Aamir receives her award for Best Actor (Female) Drama from actor and host Imran Ashraf at the Lux Style Awards in Karachi on December 12, 2025. — LUX Awards

Music, digital, fashion categories

The ceremony also spotlighted emerging digital creators and artists reshaping Pakistan's cultural landscape.

- Song of the Year: Jhol - Coke Studio

- Music Producer of the Year: Abbas Ali Khan for Mera Sara Tu

- Artist of the Year: Hamza Malik ft. Laiba Khurram - LOCO

- Emerging Artist of the Year: Junaid Kamran Siddique for Sada Ashna

- Digital Beauty Influencer of the Year - Hira Faisal

- Digital Trendsetter of the Year: Aidah Sheikh

- Digital Content of the Year: Ron and Coco

Content creator couple Ron and Coco and reknowned fashion designer HSY gesture after winning their awards at the Lux Style Awards in Karachi on December 12, 2025. — LUX Awards

‘Fashion icons take centre stage’

In the fashion segments, industry newcomers and established names alike were celebrated:

- Fashion Model of the Year (Male): Yasser Dar

- Fashion Model of the Year (Female): Erica Robin

- Fashion Brand of the Year (Pret): HSY

- Emerging Talent Fashion: Muhammad Ali (Photographer) and Yasoob Rehman (Model)

- Fashion Photographer of the Year: Ayaz Anis Khan

- Fashion Stylist of the Year: Hafsa Farooq

- Makeup Artist of the Year: Arshad Khan

Model and Miss Universe Pakistan 2024 Erica Robin makes her winning speech at the Lux Style Awards in Karachi on December 12, 2025. — LUX Awards

A night of glamour and recognition

- LUX Change Makers Award: Sultana Siddiqui

- Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award: Abida Parveen

A collage of Sufi singer Abida Parveen receiving Lifetime Achievement Award and Sultana Siddiqui receiving LUX Change Makers award at the Lux Style Awards in Karachi on December 12, 2025. — LUX Awards

The 2025 Lux Style Awards not only brought together Pakistan’s biggest stars but also underscored the country’s creative evolution across the entertainment industry.



With standout performances and breakthrough achievements, the night marked another milestone for the entertainment industry.